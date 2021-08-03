Cancel
Calbee San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips

progressivegrocer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant-based pioneer Calbee North America Inc., maker of the popular Harvest Snaps brand, has now brought to market San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips, a grain-free tortilla chip line. Made from sustainably grown almonds, cassava flour and simple ingredients, the artisan-crafted snacks are lightly cooked in premium 100% avocado oil to deliver a delicate crunch. The line’s Sea Salt, Hickory Smoked and Wasabi flavors are all certified gluten- and grain-free and kosher, and contain no artificial colors and flavors, corn or soy. San Joaquin’s name derives from California’s San Joaquin Valley, home to the ideal climate for growing high-quality almonds like those produced by Naraghi Family Farms, from where the almonds used in the snack line are sourced. Naraghi employs such sustainable farming methods as efficient irrigation, solar power, whole orchard recycling, composting, pest and weed management, and enhancing the habitat for pollinating bees. The suggested retail price is $4.99 per 5-ounce/4.5-ounce bag.

