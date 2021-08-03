Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Race on Campus: Want a More Diverse Faculty Applicant Pool? Consider the Search Committee.

The Chronicle of Higher Education
 4 days ago

Welcome to Race on Campus. Many institutions want to to improve faculty diversity. Getting to that goal is tricky. That’s why Christiane Spitzmueller, a psychology professor at the University of Houston, and her colleagues studied faculty searches at the university to identify what exactly helped to improve the diversity of the applicant pool. Our Vimal Patel interviewed her about what she found.

www.chronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Osaka University#Black Colleges#The Search Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Arlington, TXuta.edu

New Student Advisory Committee Brings Diversity and Inclusion Perspectives to BSPH Program

The Bachelor of Science in Public Health program in the University of Texas at Arlington Department of Kinesiology has a new advisory committee led by students to enhance and improve diversity and inclusion in the program’s events and activities. The BSPH Student Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion is comprised of seven students from both the online and campus based BSPH program. The committee’s faculty advisors are Dr. Rebecca Garner, Clinical Associate Professor and BS Public Health Program Director and Dr. Brandie Green, Clinical Assistant Professor.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Tensions Rise at SBCC as Faculty and Board Plan Return to Campus

The growing divide between faculty leaders and boardmembers at Santa Barbara City College intensified during Thursday’s trustees meeting, as the college remains on the fence over a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Supporters of the mandate argue that assured vaccination is the only way to welcome students back to campus without the...
Collegesdepauliaonline.com

Board of Trustees builds search committee for next president

The DePaul Board of Trustees is creating a search committee to find DePaul’s next president. President A. Gabriel Esteban announced on June 14 that he would be stepping down from his position in June 2022. The search committee will include trustees, faculty, staff and student representation, according to the Faculty Council.
Boston, MABoston University

Medical Campus Promotes 13 Faculty to Associate Professor

They have earned national recognition as leaders in their respective fields. A leader in autism research, an expert in molecular and genetic mechanisms that underlie the aging process, and a prominent researcher in veteran eating disorders are among the 13 faculty on Boston University’s Medical Campus who have recently been promoted to the rank of associate professor. All are nationally recognized experts in their respective fields.
CollegesWashington Times

‘Diversity’ officers make their mark on U.S. campuses

Is there a chance that diversity concerns could outshine academic goals in the nation’s institutes of higher learning? Jay Greene, a fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Center for Education Policy, and James Paul, a doctoral fellow at the University of Arkansas reveal just how diversity-conscious colleges and universities have become.
San Francisco, CAuchastings.edu

We’re Conducting an Open-Rank Search for Three New Faculty Members

The University of California Hastings College of the Law (“UC Hastings) in San Francisco is conducting an open-rank search to hire three entry-level, lateral tenure-track, or lateral tenured faculty members to begin the 2022-2023 academic year, i.e., July 1, 2022. We seek innovative and productive scholars and devoted teachers who will be role models for our students. We are particularly interested in candidates who will contribute to our vibrant and diverse community of iinterdisciplinary scholars, regardless of subject-matter focus.
Collegesumass.edu

Update on Campus Public Health Measures for Faculty and Staff

With the Aug. 2 return to campus for many individuals, Co-Directors of the Public Health Promotion Center Ann Becker and Jeffrey Hescock recently wrote to faculty and staff to share information on the public health measures in place on campus. The measures, based on federal and state guidance, are as...
Educationucdavis.edu

Sloan Grant Enhances STEM Faculty Diversity Efforts Amid Pandemic

CAMPOS initiative addresses pandemic-induced career disruptions. Program provides assistance in research development, family care. Foundation lauds emphasis on ‘what people really need at this time’. The Center for the Advancement of Multicultural Perspectives on Science, or CAMPOS, with grant support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, has initiated a program...
Athens, OHohio.edu

Faculty and staff campus redensification for Fall 2021

As we quickly approach a more normal fall semester, various units have begun to bring faculty and staff who have worked partially or fully remotely back to campuses. While the pandemic created a need for most faculty and staff to work remotely for the past 15 months, with more students returning to our campus locations this fall, we will need to redensify faculty and staff on our campuses to better meet student needs.
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Commonwealth Campus faculty members receive Jack P. Royer Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Office of the Senior Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses has recognized two faculty members from across Penn State with the Jack P. Royer Active and Collaborative Learning Award. The award recognizes Commonwealth Campus faculty and staff who demonstrate innovative teaching practices to enhance student learning...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

USF Sarasota-Manatee Campus Faculty Promoted, Awarded Tenure

USF Sarasota-Manatee campus faculty members Faizan Ali and Zacharias Pieri have each been awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor from assistant professor. Their promotions will take effect Aug. 9 following last month's approval by the USF board of trustees. Faizan Ali teaches in the School of Hospitality and Tourism...
Johnson City, TNwjhl.com

Johnson City Schools Committee for Equity working to promote diversity

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the wake of a critical race theory ban in Tennessee, Johnson City School’s Committee for Equity continues to target instances of systemic racism in the institutions. The committee comprised of Johnson City Schools staff, community members, business leaders, and students was founded in June...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

2021 U presidential scholars named

Four faculty members—a photographer, a gender studies researcher, an expert in relationship violence and a nurse—have been named Presidential Scholars at the University of Utah. The annual awards recognize the extraordinary academic accomplishments and scholarly potential of mid-career faculty. Each award includes financial support to help the faculty members advance...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Editorial: Good move by USC presidential search committee, but more is needed

The essential lesson from Bob Caslen’s brief tenure as USC president wasn’t that South Carolina's flagship university can’t hire a nonacademic, or someone with a military background, or an old white guy, or someone supported by the governor, or even someone who says things that people who want to be offended can find a way to be offended by.

Comments / 0

Community Policy