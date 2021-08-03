Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

AI Art Tool Can ‘See Into Your Mind’ And Automatically Create Bespoke Artworks

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence art isn’t the newest kid on the block; in 2018, a piece of art titled Portrait of Edmond de Belamy was sold by auction house Christie’s for US$432,500, way more than its high estimate of US$10,000. Following the explosion of NFTs and crypto-related sales that this year so far has seen, Art AI is here to ride the wave.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Sales#Bespoke#Ai#Art Ai#Nst#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Designbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Artwork Will Make Your Life Beautiful

Rule VIII: Add Bitcoin Artwork to Your Life to Make It As Beautiful As Possible. A REIMAGINATION OF “BEYOND ORDER” BY JORDAN PETERSON THROUGH THE LENS OF BITCOIN. This writing mirrors the exact chronological structure of Beyond Order offering reflection through a Bitcoin lens. This is chapter 8 of 12. If you read the book it adds a second dimension. All quotes credited to Jordan Peterson. All reflections inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto.
DesignTrendHunter.com

AI-Inspired Artworks

London-based artist, Andrea Bonaceto, is an NFT visual artist often inspired by the vitality of facial expressions and abstract forms. Bonaceto's exhibition entitled 'Artificial Intelligence' is a collaborative project between himself and the advanced AI humanoid robot Sophia. Bonaceto worked alongside Sophia to create a series of portraits. Andrea would design portraits of his family and friends and then pass these images on to robot Sophia, who would then process the images using her advanced Neural Networks and recreate the portrait without any human intervention. Thus producing two portraits of the same person - one done by Bonaceto and the other by Sophia.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Artificial Intelligence Can Now Create Canvas Artworks

Thanks to the new art-meets-tech service, Artifly. In 2018, Christie’s shocked the world by selling the world’s first fully AI-produced artwork. The work was entitled Portrait of Edmond de Belamy 2018 and sold for $432,500 USD, as opposed to the $10,000 USD it was expected to go for. The breakthrough was led by Hugo Caselles-Dupré, Pierre Fautrel, and Gauthier Vernier — who make up the collective Obvious Art.
Softwarearxiv.org

O2NA: An Object-Oriented Non-Autoregressive Approach for Controllable Video Captioning

Video captioning combines video understanding and language generation. Different from image captioning that describes a static image with details of almost every object, video captioning usually considers a sequence of frames and biases towards focused objects, e.g., the objects that stay in focus regardless of the changing background. Therefore, detecting and properly accommodating focused objects is critical in video captioning. To enforce the description of focused objects and achieve controllable video captioning, we propose an Object-Oriented Non-Autoregressive approach (O2NA), which performs caption generation in three steps: 1) identify the focused objects and predict their locations in the target caption; 2) generate the related attribute words and relation words of these focused objects to form a draft caption; and 3) combine video information to refine the draft caption to a fluent final caption. Since the focused objects are generated and located ahead of other words, it is difficult to apply the word-by-word autoregressive generation process; instead, we adopt a non-autoregressive approach. The experiments on two benchmark datasets, i.e., MSR-VTT and MSVD, demonstrate the effectiveness of O2NA, which achieves results competitive with the state-of-the-arts but with both higher diversity and higher inference speed.
Softwarearxiv.org

An Encoder-Decoder Based Audio Captioning System With Transfer and Reinforcement Learning

Xinhao Mei, Qiushi Huang, Xubo Liu, Gengyun Chen, Jingqian Wu, Yusong Wu, Jinzheng Zhao, Shengchen Li, Tom Ko, H Lilian Tang, Xi Shao, Mark D. Plumbley, Wenwu Wang. Automated audio captioning aims to use natural language to describe the content of audio data. This paper presents an audio captioning system with an encoder-decoder architecture, where the decoder predicts words based on audio features extracted by the encoder. To improve the proposed system, transfer learning from either an upstream audio-related task or a large in-domain dataset is introduced to mitigate the problem induced by data scarcity. Besides, evaluation metrics are incorporated into the optimization of the model with reinforcement learning, which helps address the problem of ``exposure bias'' induced by ``teacher forcing'' training strategy and the mismatch between the evaluation metrics and the loss function. The resulting system was ranked 3rd in DCASE 2021 Task 6. Ablation studies are carried out to investigate how much each element in the proposed system can contribute to final performance. The results show that the proposed techniques significantly improve the scores of the evaluation metrics, however, reinforcement learning may impact adversely on the quality of the generated captions.
Computersarxiv.org

Exploring Structure Consistency for Deep Model Watermarking

The intellectual property (IP) of Deep neural networks (DNNs) can be easily ``stolen'' by surrogate model attack. There has been significant progress in solutions to protect the IP of DNN models in classification tasks. However, little attention has been devoted to the protection of DNNs in image processing tasks. By utilizing consistent invisible spatial watermarks, one recent work first considered model watermarking for deep image processing networks and demonstrated its efficacy in many downstream tasks. Nevertheless, it highly depends on the hypothesis that the embedded watermarks in the network outputs are consistent. When the attacker uses some common data augmentation attacks (e.g., rotate, crop, and resize) during surrogate model training, it will totally fail because the underlying watermark consistency is destroyed. To mitigate this issue, we propose a new watermarking methodology, namely ``structure consistency'', based on which a new deep structure-aligned model watermarking algorithm is designed. Specifically, the embedded watermarks are designed to be aligned with physically consistent image structures, such as edges or semantic regions. Experiments demonstrate that our method is much more robust than the baseline method in resisting data augmentation attacks for model IP protection. Besides that, we further test the generalization ability and robustness of our method to a broader range of circumvention attacks.
Softwarearxiv.org

IDM: An Intermediate Domain Module for Domain Adaptive Person Re-ID

Unsupervised domain adaptive person re-identification (UDA re-ID) aims at transferring the labeled source domain's knowledge to improve the model's discriminability on the unlabeled target domain. From a novel perspective, we argue that the bridging between the source and target domains can be utilized to tackle the UDA re-ID task, and we focus on explicitly modeling appropriate intermediate domains to characterize this bridging. Specifically, we propose an Intermediate Domain Module (IDM) to generate intermediate domains' representations on-the-fly by mixing the source and target domains' hidden representations using two domain factors. Based on the "shortest geodesic path" definition, i.e., the intermediate domains along the shortest geodesic path between the two extreme domains can play a better bridging role, we propose two properties that these intermediate domains should satisfy. To ensure these two properties to better characterize appropriate intermediate domains, we enforce the bridge losses on intermediate domains' prediction space and feature space, and enforce a diversity loss on the two domain factors. The bridge losses aim at guiding the distribution of appropriate intermediate domains to keep the right distance to the source and target domains. The diversity loss serves as a regularization to prevent the generated intermediate domains from being over-fitting to either of the source and target domains. Our proposed method outperforms the state-of-the-arts by a large margin in all the common UDA re-ID tasks, and the mAP gain is up to 7.7% on the challenging MSMT17 benchmark. Code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

Visual Domain Adaptation for Monocular Depth Estimation on Resource-Constrained Hardware

Real-world perception systems in many cases build on hardware with limited resources to adhere to cost and power limitations of their carrying system. Deploying deep neural networks on resource-constrained hardware became possible with model compression techniques, as well as efficient and hardware-aware architecture design. However, model adaptation is additionally required due to the diverse operation environments. In this work, we address the problem of training deep neural networks on resource-constrained hardware in the context of visual domain adaptation. We select the task of monocular depth estimation where our goal is to transform a pre-trained model to the target's domain data. While the source domain includes labels, we assume an unlabelled target domain, as it happens in real-world applications. Then, we present an adversarial learning approach that is adapted for training on the device with limited resources. Since visual domain adaptation, i.e. neural network training, has not been previously explored for resource-constrained hardware, we present the first feasibility study for image-based depth estimation. Our experiments show that visual domain adaptation is relevant only for efficient network architectures and training sets at the order of a few hundred samples. Models and code are publicly available.
Designcreativeboom.com

See your art on a giant, real-life billboard in this cool contest

That's why we're super-excited about a new contest from Pixels, which is giving 20 lucky winners the chance to see their work displayed on billboards across the continental United States. Each billboard will prominently feature the winning image, its title, and the artist's name or preferred social media handle. The...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Rare Meteorite automatic watch created by SELTEN

If you are searching for a unique timepiece to wear on your wrist you may be interested in the rare Meteorite automatic watch created by the watch makers at SELTEN. Each automatic watch uses material sourced from the Muonionalusta meteorite, a meteorite classified as fine octahedrite, type IVA (Of) which impacted the earth in northern Scandinavia, west of the border between Sweden and Finland, about one million years BCE.
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Art Exhibits

NAKED URANAI is an interactive art exhibit that can now be experienced at Shibuya Hikarie Hall in Tokyo and it offers a mix of digital art, fortune-telling and artificial intelligence. The experience unfolds with Naked Tsukubai, which references the stone basins stationed at the entrances of shrines and temples where visitors cleanse themselves before entering. Designed with the pandemic in mind, this station encourages the use of hand sanitizer. This part of the experience is both practical and artful, since the astrological signs are projected on visitors' palms.
Computersarxiv.org

WeChat Neural Machine Translation Systems for WMT21

This paper introduces WeChat AI's participation in WMT 2021 shared news translation task on English->Chinese, English->Japanese, Japanese->English and English->German. Our systems are based on the Transformer (Vaswani et al., 2017) with several novel and effective variants. In our experiments, we employ data filtering, large-scale synthetic data generation (i.e., back-translation, knowledge distillation, forward-translation, iterative in-domain knowledge transfer), advanced finetuning approaches, and boosted Self-BLEU based model ensemble. Our constrained systems achieve 36.9, 46.9, 27.8 and 31.3 case-sensitive BLEU scores on English->Chinese, English->Japanese, Japanese->English and English->German, respectively. The BLEU scores of English->Chinese, English->Japanese and Japanese->English are the highest among all submissions, and that of English->German is the highest among all constrained submissions.
Technologymakeuseof.com

The 10 Best Tools for Writers to Create Engaging Content

Nowadays, writing is more than just composing. It also includes making the content user-friendly and captivating. The right type of content will get better visibility on the Internet. In this article, we will highlight popular tools used by writers worldwide that can make your content more appealing. 1. Grammarly. Even...
Softwarearxiv.org

Hierarchical Aggregation for 3D Instance Segmentation

Instance segmentation on point clouds is a fundamental task in 3D scene perception. In this work, we propose a concise clustering-based framework named HAIS, which makes full use of spatial relation of points and point sets. Considering clustering-based methods may result in over-segmentation or under-segmentation, we introduce the hierarchical aggregation to progressively generate instance proposals, i.e., point aggregation for preliminarily clustering points to sets and set aggregation for generating complete instances from sets. Once the complete 3D instances are obtained, a sub-network of intra-instance prediction is adopted for noisy points filtering and mask quality scoring. HAIS is fast (only 410ms per frame) and does not require non-maximum suppression. It ranks 1st on the ScanNet v2 benchmark, achieving the highest 69.9% AP50 and surpassing previous state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods by a large margin. Besides, the SOTA results on the S3DIS dataset validate the good generalization ability. Code will be available at this https URL.
Educationarxiv.org

Dual Graph Convolutional Networks with Transformer and Curriculum Learning for Image Captioning

Existing image captioning methods just focus on understanding the relationship between objects or instances in a single image, without exploring the contextual correlation existed among contextual image. In this paper, we propose Dual Graph Convolutional Networks (Dual-GCN) with transformer and curriculum learning for image captioning. In particular, we not only use an object-level GCN to capture the object to object spatial relation within a single image, but also adopt an image-level GCN to capture the feature information provided by similar images. With the well-designed Dual-GCN, we can make the linguistic transformer better understand the relationship between different objects in a single image and make full use of similar images as auxiliary information to generate a reasonable caption description for a single image. Meanwhile, with a cross-review strategy introduced to determine difficulty levels, we adopt curriculum learning as the training strategy to increase the robustness and generalization of our proposed model. We conduct extensive experiments on the large-scale MS COCO dataset, and the experimental results powerfully demonstrate that our proposed method outperforms recent state-of-the-art approaches. It achieves a BLEU-1 score of 82.2 and a BLEU-2 score of 67.6. Our source code is available at {\em \color{magenta}{\url{this https URL}}}.
Softwarearxiv.org

Webly Supervised Fine-Grained Recognition: Benchmark Datasets and An Approach

Learning from the web can ease the extreme dependence of deep learning on large-scale manually labeled datasets. Especially for fine-grained recognition, which targets at distinguishing subordinate categories, it will significantly reduce the labeling costs by leveraging free web data. Despite its significant practical and research value, the webly supervised fine-grained recognition problem is not extensively studied in the computer vision community, largely due to the lack of high-quality datasets. To fill this gap, in this paper we construct two new benchmark webly supervised fine-grained datasets, termed WebFG-496 and WebiNat-5089, respectively. In concretely, WebFG-496 consists of three sub-datasets containing a total of 53,339 web training images with 200 species of birds (Web-bird), 100 types of aircrafts (Web-aircraft), and 196 models of cars (Web-car). For WebiNat-5089, it contains 5089 sub-categories and more than 1.1 million web training images, which is the largest webly supervised fine-grained dataset ever. As a minor contribution, we also propose a novel webly supervised method (termed ``{Peer-learning}'') for benchmarking these datasets.~Comprehensive experimental results and analyses on two new benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed method achieves superior performance over the competing baseline models and states-of-the-art. Our benchmark datasets and the source codes of Peer-learning have been made available at {\url{this https URL}}.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy