Sometimes we take pride in the good things happening in our gardens while lamenting our garden faux pas and failures. This year I have had a couple of failures. I have grown onions for years and this past year I started my usual two varieties; a Spanish yellow onion ‘Utah’, a long day variety, and a red one ‘Red Wing’ which is also a long day onion. This past winter I had the most luscious-looking onions growing. The luscious and beautifully growing onions of the winter turned ugly this spring. They all bolted to seed which means they do not bulb up for harvest by early June. Onions are a biennial and they are supposed to produce seeds in the next year, not the current one.