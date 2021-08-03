What Type of Holiday Is Perfect For Your Next Vacation?

When the weather is nice and the lake is ripe for enjoying, you need a fun, comfortable place to stay. After all, not everyone can rough it by sleeping on the ground or in a tent. The lakeside cabins at CrossTimbers Marina are located on Skiatook Lake and are something you should check out if you love staying on the water. These cozy cabins on the lake offer the most amazing views with all the amenities of home. Check this place out and keep it in mind the next time you’re on the hunt for a getaway-by-the-lake.