Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biking

What Are The Benefits Of Sustainable Living?

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: What Are The Benefits Of Sustainable Living? (zerozen.co.uk) Earth is the only planet that can support life as we know it. Yet, we’re treating it like there’s another place to go, but there is no planet B! That’s why many people are adopting the philosophy of sustainable living now.

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Living#Economy#Water Scarcity#Pesticides
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
Related
AnimalsScience Daily

City-living bees benefit most from specific types of urban ‘greening’

Converting vacant urban lots into greenspaces can reduce blight and improve neighborhoods, and new research shows that certain types of such post-industrial reclamation efforts offer the added bonus of benefiting bees. Ohio State University researchers studying ways to encourage biodiversity in vacant urban lots found that experimental plots surrounded by...
EnvironmentHolland Sentinel

Living Sustainably: Green Commute 'Week' grows into a month of fun

Hosted by the Macatawa Area Coordinating Council, this year's Green Commute “Week” marks the event’s 14th anniversary, though it will look different than previous years. The "week" has been extended through August with the hopes more people will have time to participate and accomplish “green” transportation activities. Green Commute “Week”...
World Economic Forum

What can the wine industry teach us about sustainability?

Winemaking is a low-emitting sector – but it's under particular threat from climate change. Many winemakers today are putting sustainability at the heart of what they do, and are increasingly focusing on fair working practices for employees. The sector's efforts demonstrate how collective action and responsibility are key to a...
Tree Hugger

2.5 Billion Tons of Wasted Food Compound Climate Change, Study Shows

More than 900 million people around the world do not have enough to eat, according to the United Nations World Food Program, which tracks core indicators of acute hunger in near real-time across 92 different countries. With a number that large, one can only assume: To feed the hungry, the world needs more food.
Fast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
creators.com

Cosmic Caution Tape

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The reason you want to know about someone is more than sheer curiosity. You wonder about the potential. Do you share commonalities? Is there an opening? Can you make a connection? The right questions will be key. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have an urge to...
MySanAntonio

Danone delves into hidden plant world in search of health foods

French food giant Danone wants to make its products more appealing to health-conscious consumers by going deeper into the hidden world of plants. The world's largest yogurt maker is broadening a deal with San Francisco-based Brightseed, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to uncover molecules in plants that have direct links to human health.
Cumberland Times-News

Agriculture, climate crisis and public health

DEAR DR. FOX: We read your liberal viewpoint with frustration as you blame farming for the woes of our modern culture. It is U.S. agriculture that halted global famine and increased world food production. You run around screaming like Chicken Little. Where is your effort at pushing for individuals to produce some of their own food instead of eating industrial foods?
timebusinessnews.com

Dark Wood Flooring: What Are The Benefits? 3 Reasons

Most of us prefer light, airy tones for out interior, looking at magnolia, white, light greys and duck egg blues. It’s therefore no surprise that a honey tones oak tends to be the best seller in the flooring world offering a warm and welcoming statement while also going with everything. But if you’re looking for going for something a little different, have you considered a darker wood floor? In this article, we’re going to explore with you some of dark wood floorings unique benefits…
Sciencereviewofoptometry.com

Lack of Green Space Poses a Major Risk to Myopia

Children from urban areas have a 2.6-times higher odds of having myopia than those from rural areas, researchers in China recently reported. “Rural areas are characterized by more green environments. A potential association between green space and myopia may exist, but it hasn’t been thoroughly investigated,” they noted in a recent study, which they conducted in Shenzhen, the largest immigrant city in China and one currently undergoing rapid urbanization.
EnvironmentNature.com

Engaging with the politics of climate resilience towards clean water and sanitation for all

Climate resilient development has become the new paradigm for sustainable development influencing theory and practice across all sectors globally—gaining particular momentum in the water sector, since water security is intimately connected to climate change. Climate resilience is increasingly recognised as being inherently political, yet efforts often do not sufficiently engage with context-specific socio-ecological, cultural and political processes, including structural inequalities underlying historically produced vulnerabilities. Depoliticised approaches have been shown to pose barriers to concerted and meaningful change. In this article, world-leading water specialists from academic and practitioner communities reflect on, and share examples of, the importance of keeping people and politics at the centre of work on climate resilient water security. We propose a roadmap to meaningfully engage with the complex politics of climate resilient water security. It is critical to re-politicise climate resilience to enable efforts towards sustainable development goal 6—clean water and sanitation for all.
The Poultry Site

EU and Japan announce increased cooperation on sustainability and innovation in agriculture

At the occasion of the Pre-Summit of the United Nations Food System Summit (UNFSS), Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski and Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery of Japan Kōtarō Nogami, met in Rome to strengthen European and Japanese ties in the field of agriculture and rural development. Specifically, they jointly...
Food SafetyGreenBiz

Dietary shifts must be part of 'game-changing' food systems solutions

Last week, at the pre-summit of the United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) in Rome, 500 in-person and 20,000 virtual delegates gathered to outline a pathway toward healthier, more sustainable and equitable food systems. It was an impressive lineup of speakers, ideas and initiatives that demonstrated the power the summit has in uniting global decision-makers around a shared food systems agenda.
draxe.com

What Is Boysenberry? The Surprising Health Benefits of This Antioxidant Berry

What do you get when you cross blackberries, raspberries and loganberries? The result is boysenberry — a deep purple berry that’s packed with health-promoting antioxidants and polyphenols. Originating by experiment, these berries are sweeter and more tart than blackberries and can be used similarly in baked goods and other recipes....

Comments / 0

Community Policy