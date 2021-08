Home > Destinations > Asia > Singapore > Coronavirus • News. The new rules will apply to fully-vaccinated individuals. All through 2020, Singapore was a success story in the face of the pandemic. It had low cases, strict measures, and mostly closed borders, so it showed better results in a world that was being leveled by COVID-19. It faced a setback last month when community spread increased the virus load, but the city-state is hopeful that things will be under control by September.