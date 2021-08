We’re just a day away from the official launch of the Oppo Watch 2 but of course, we can’t help but watch out for leaks and rumors about it. A reliable tipster has tweeted out some of the supposed photos of the upcoming smartwatch and reveals some of the expected specs. There isn’t really anything surprising about this reveal though and we still have not much official information about the wearable. But with the expected launch on July 27, we don’t have to wait long.