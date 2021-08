Back in June, Samsung's Good Lock module NiceCatch confirmed the existence of One UI 3.1.1 by mentioning it in its changelog. Now the manufacturer is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 next month, and we're expecting to see the debut of One UI 3.1.1 alongside them. While we may get fewer new features in favor of optimizations and bug fixes, the big release is still a little further out — One UI 4 based on Android 12, later this year. As we look forward to all that, several more Good Lock modules have been updated in anticipation, promising some exciting new features in the next version of One UI.