10 WAYS TO A MORE ENERGY EFFICIENT KITCHEN

Choose the ideal bulb for your attic, basement, boat, RV, and more with the IncrediBulb shatterproof LED bulb. It produces the same lighting as a traditional light bulb but uses much less energy. What’s more, its flexible materials make it shatterproof, so it’s great for tight spaces and kids’ rooms. Also, the bulb comes in 2 levels of brightness equivalent to 40 watts and 60 watts. So you can choose the strength you need. Meanwhile, the 40-watt version actually uses 5 watts while the 60-watt version uses 7 watts. Both models also come in 2 color options: Daylight and Soft White. Daylight is ideal for workspaces like the kitchen, bathroom, and garage. Meanwhile, Soft White adds warmth to spaces like the bedroom and living room. Finally, this innovative lightbulb remains cool to the touch even if you’ve used it for hours.