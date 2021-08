You might be able to solve the issue yourself, saving time and money. When your HVAC system isn’t functioning properly, it’s tempting to panic. Resist the urge. Whether it’s just not operating as it should or it’s not working at all, take these steps to try to identify the problem. The issue might be a simple fix. If it isn’t and you need to bring in a professional, your sleuthing hasn’t been wasted. It may help the service pro identify the problem and repair it quicker, potentially reducing your cost and returning you to comfort faster.