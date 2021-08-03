Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Settles Lower in Volatile Trade on Worries About Delta Variant

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled lower on Tuesday, as concern about rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant outweighed expectations for another weekly draw in U.S. inventories that had boosted prices early. Brent crude oil futures settled down 48 cents, or 0.66% at $72.41 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#Gas Prices#Reuters#Api S#Again Capital Management#Price Futures Group#Bp#Conocophillips#Diamondback Energy Inc#Continental Resources Inc#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Delta variant concerns send oil prices to worst week since October

Oil prices suffered their worst week since October 2020 as a surging delta variant of the COVID-19 virus globally raised concerns about future oil demand. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell four of the five trading days, starting with Monday’s $2.69 decline and a $2.41 drop on Wednesday. Prices fell another 81 cents or 1.2 percent, ending the week at $68.28 per barrel, down 7.7 percent for the week and from $71.26 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $64.76, according to Plains All American.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Slumps on Chinese Demand Fears

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices slumped Monday, extending last week’s sharp losses, on fears that Covid-related restrictions in China would stunt the recovery in oil demand. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 2.6% at $66.52 a barrel, after falling nearly 7% last week, the steepest...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans consolidate with Chinese demand in focus

* Soybeans inch down after 3-day rise * Market weighs new U.S. exports, lower Chinese July imports * Corn, wheat ease as dollar, crude oil curb grain markets * Midwest rain also caps prices before USDA report this week (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Monday, consolidating after a three-day rise as the market assessed Chinese demand and Midwest weather ahead of U.S. government crop data this week. Corn and wheat eased as strength in the dollar and a slide in crude oil curbed U.S. grain prices, countering recent concerns about global harvest prospects. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down a quarter of a cent at $13.36-1/2 a bushel by 1143 GMT. "Global demand, particularly from China, is the primary driver of prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The market has been waiting for an upturn in Chinese purchases of U.S. beans as supplies from Brazil's delayed harvest start to wane. Exporters on Friday reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean sales notice. However, Beijing's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The rise in the dollar following stronger than anticipated July U.S. jobs data on Friday was also tempering export sentiment. A steep fall in crude oil on Monday, linked to the firm dollar and worries over a latest wave of coronavirus infections, partly capped soybeans and corn, which are used for biofuel. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $5.54-1/4 a bushel. Traders were also assessing the potential impact on U.S. corn and soybean crops from weekend rain in part of the U.S. Midwest and showers forecast in the week ahead. Grain markets are turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) world supply and demand forecasts on Thursday. "Market participants will be looking closely at the USDA's yield estimates for the U.S. and setting them against the August weather," a European trader said. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.16-1/2 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures rallied last week to three-month highs as drought stress to North American spring wheat, falling expectations for Russia's harvest and rain disruption in western Europe caused concern about global export supplies. Prices at 1143 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 716.50 -2.50 -0.35 640.50 11.87 CBOT corn 554.25 -2.25 -0.40 484.00 14.51 CBOT soy 1336.50 -0.25 -0.02 1311.00 1.95 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 -0.50 -0.22 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Nov 212.50 -1.00 -0.47 219.00 -2.97 Paris rape Aug 534.25 -8.25 -1.52 418.25 27.73 WTI crude oil 65.40 -2.88 -4.22 48.52 34.79 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.01 1.2100 -2.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Energy Industryinstitutionalinvestor.com

As OPEC Output and Oil Demand Shift, Traders Turn to Micro Futures

Crude fell sharply in July as OPEC+ reached an agreement to phase out last year’s production cuts just as the Delta COVID-19 variant is sparking suspicions that demand could once again dry up. CME Group’s new Micro WTI Crude Oil futures offer a smaller, more precise instrument for managing oil...
Energy Industrydailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Gets Knocked Around After NFP

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fluctuated during the trading session on Friday as the US Labor Department released its Non-Farm Payroll numbers for the month of July, adding 943,000 to the employment rolls. This means interest rates should rally significantly during the session, as traders are starting to bet on the Federal Reserve having to step in and taper.
StocksUS News and World Report

Global Stocks Mixed as Governments Tighten Virus Curbs

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks opened lower and Asian markets advanced Monday after U.S. hiring improved and China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. London and Frankfurt declined in early trading. Shanghai and Hong Kong closed higher. Japanese markets were closed for a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Tumbles 4%

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped more than 100 points in the previous session following the release of strong jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) and AECOM (NYSE: ACM).
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Saudi Aramco follows big oil rivals with profit surge

Saudi Aramco followed its Big Oil competitors with bumper earnings, boosted by a recovery in oil and chemical prices. The world’s biggest energy company made net profit of 95.5 billion riyals (US$25.5 billion) in the second quarter, the highest level since the end of 2018. Free cash flow rose to $22.6 billion, above the state-controlled firm’s quarterly dividend of $18.8 billion for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Shares Slip As Crude Weakens On China COVID Curbs, Lower GDP Forecast

Investing.com – Energy stocks were lower across the board in Monday’s premarket as crude prices fell and major investment banks cut their forecasts for China’s GDP amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the world’s second-largest economy. Shares of integrated oil companies as well as standalone explorers fell. Shell (LON:RDSa) ADR...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks move slightly lower as investors assess delta-variant worries

U.S. stocks were off to a slightly lower start Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended last week at records. Analysts attributed the lack of direction to concerns about the effect of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on the global outlook, particularly as China, the world's second-largest economy, moved to further restrict activity and movement. Oil futures tumbled in response to the China measures, analysts said, while Goldman Sachs cut its 2021 growth forecast for the country. The Dow was down 120 points, or 0.3%, at 35,088.51, while the S&P 500 pulled back 0.2% to 4,427.69. The Nasdaq Composite was off less than 0.1% at 14,831.17.
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Exxon Mobil Stock Leads Oil Sector Decline As Crude Tumbles On Softer Demand

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report lead oil stocks lower Monday amid an extended slump in crude prices triggered in part by the prospect of weaker energy demand in China. Oil imports into the world's biggest energy market have held below 10 million barrels per day for the past four months, with official trade data showing a 9.71 million tally for the month of July.
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices dip amid demand concerns

NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices slipped on Friday as traders worried about demand outlook amid a rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 81 cents to settle at 68.28 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 59 cents to close at 70.70 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Comments / 0

Community Policy