Carmaker Stellantis reports record 1H margins, $7b profits

By COLLEEN BARRY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

MILAN -- Automaker Stellantis on Tuesday said Tuesday it achieved faster-than-expected progress on synergies and record margins in its first six months as a combined company, despite suffering 700,000 units in lower production due to interruptions in the semiconductor supply chain. The company - formed from French carmaker Peugeot PSA's...

www.dailyherald.com

