Univar (UNVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c; Raises Adj-EBITDA Outlook

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Univar (NYSE: UNVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.39 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $197.5 million compared to $163.2 million in the prior year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 8.2 percent compared to 8.1 percent in the prior year second quarter.

www.streetinsider.com

