Best cloud storage management services of 2021

By Nate Drake
TechRadar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best cloud storage management services make it easier to manage storage across different types of clouds from multiple cloud service providers. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is important while businesses increasingly move their IT infrastructure into cloud computing services, as the issue of...

Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Panorama to Cloud Management Migration for Prisma Access

As you probably have heard, Cloud Management is an option to manage your Prisma Access Deployment. Over the past few months, we have developed features to bring Cloud Management at feature parity with Panorama for Prisma Access management. For customers who want to migrate from Panorama to Cloud Management -...
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Web hosting trends: moving services to the cloud

Cloud computing is by no means a new technology. The on-demand availability of computer resources has gained popularity since the mid-00s, with the idea dating back to the early 90s. Web hosting is one of the industries where cloud computing made a revolution, changing the entire industry landscape. But does...
Businessthepaypers.com

HCL partners with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Microsoft has selected global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) as a launch partner for its industry cloud Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, according to IBS intelligence. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services reportedly brings together capabilities with multilayered security and compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, manage risk, improve employee...
Technologythefastmode.com

Shentel Selects CSG’s Cloud-based Field Service Management Solution

Shentel, a leading provider of telecoms services across the mid-Atlantic United States, has selected CSG’s cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company’s business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel’s operating support systems, the company has...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Cloud, business services lift Microsoft earnings

Microsoft on Tuesday reported a jump in profits in the recently ended quarter, keeping strong momentum from accelerated gains in cloud computing during the pandemic. Profits for the fiscal fourth quarter rose 47 percent to $16.5 billion and revenue grew 21 percent to $46.2 billion. "We are innovating across the technology stack to help organizations drive new levels of tech intensity across their business," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "Our results show that when we execute well and meet customersâ needs in differentiated ways in large and growing markets, we generate growth, as we've seen in our commercial cloud â and in new franchises weâve built, including gaming, security, and LinkedIn, all of which surpassed $10 billion in annual revenue over the past three years."
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

EKA Launches Touchless, Cloud-Based Freight Management

EKA Solutions Inc. on Monday (July 26) launched a cloud-based, touchless trading and execution Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform through the EKA Supply Chain TMS. “EKA's touchless solution enables supply chain participants – carrier, broker or shipper – using the EKA supply chain Omni-TMS to benefit from the highest level of real-time automation when trading and executing loads with their trusted freight partners,” said JJ Singh, founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc., in the announcement.
Computersbocaratontribune.com

Finding the Right Cloud Storage Provider for Developers

As a developer, having the right tools and services is vital, as this is something that can have a huge impact on the outcome of your projects. There are various services that developers rely on, and one that can prove invaluable in many ways is cloud storage for developers. As a developer, you need to ensure you find the right cloud storage service and plan, and this means doing some research to ensure you make the right choices.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Why the cloud is the best deployment solution

The consensus is clear — cloud-first is the future of third-party access management. With increased security, the fact that most of the programs and data third parties access is already on the cloud, and many more benefits, switching to a cloud-first approach makes more sense than ever. In fact, by 2025, Gartner predicts that 55% of large organizations will implement a cloud-only strategy.
EconomyNetwork World

Choosing the Optimal Cloud Service for VMware Estates

As organizations consider utilizing cloud services for VMware, it is important to understand the real differences among the many service providers. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution helps organizations accelerate their cloud strategy by leveraging existing VMware investments. Not all cloud services for VMware are the same. They differ substantially in how...
TechnologyPosted by
Creative Bloq

iCloud vs Dropbox: the cloud storage wars!

So, iCloud vs Dropbox - which is best? When you’ve put a lot of time into your creative work, you need to make sure it’s stored properly. Simply dumping all your files onto your computer’s hard drive isn’t going to cut it. A good cloud storage solution not only ensures that your files are safe from accidental loss but also allows you to access your work from all of your devices, wherever in the world you are.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

GDPR: What Cloud Service Providers Should Know

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) may permanently alter the way data is stored in the cloud. Just within the last year, (May 2021) the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) approved the EU Cloud Code of Conduct with subsequent final approval by the Belgian Data Protection Authority. The EU Cloud COC applies to all types of cloud service providers – IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS – and lays out a set of compliance requirements that “enable CSPs to demonstrate their capability to comply with GDPR.”
Computerstechworm.net

ETHERNITY CLOUD – The Ideal Decentralized Cloud Service

Thanks to the rapid developments in technology, Cloud Computing has now become a household name. While using traditional cloud computing/storage services all of your data resides in one large data center, however if anything goes wrong at the data center due to an outage the entire service goes offline. Furthermore,...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Best cloud phone system of 2021

The best cloud phone systems make it simple and easy to manage business telecoms, while also providing a cheaper software alternative to PBX hardware. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. 1. RingCentral Office. The advantage of this is that it allows even small businesses access to...
Softwarepetri.com

MJFChat: Managing Windows in the Cloud with Windows 365

Whether it’s Security or Cloud Computing, we have the know-how for you. Sign up for our newsletters here. Petri.com may use your contact information to provide updates, offers and resources that may be of interest to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. To learn more about how we manage your data, you can read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Softwarecomptia.org

My CompTIA Cloud+ Favorites: Virtualization and Resource Management

As a former systems administrator and IT infrastructure instructor, it seems natural that the components of IaaS appeal to me. I suspect that’s why the CompTIA Cloud+ coverage of managing compute resources is some of my favorite content. I recently introduced a series of articles covering my favorite topics from...

