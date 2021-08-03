Best cloud storage management services of 2021

Microsoft on Tuesday reported a jump in profits in the recently ended quarter, keeping strong momentum from accelerated gains in cloud computing during the pandemic. Profits for the fiscal fourth quarter rose 47 percent to $16.5 billion and revenue grew 21 percent to $46.2 billion. "We are innovating across the technology stack to help organizations drive new levels of tech intensity across their business," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "Our results show that when we execute well and meet customersâ needs in differentiated ways in large and growing markets, we generate growth, as we've seen in our commercial cloud â and in new franchises weâve built, including gaming, security, and LinkedIn, all of which surpassed $10 billion in annual revenue over the past three years."