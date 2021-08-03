MacAskill, Arrieta to continue athletic careers in college

In one month, former Palisade High School volleyball star Kendyl MacAskill will begin her collegiate career with Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California. Former Central High School softball star Myah Arrieta is also continuing her athletic career at the next level. Starting next spring, Arrieta will play softball for the University of Northern Colorado. Northern Colorado’s head coach is Ben Garcia, who was Colorado Mesa’s head coach for four seasons before going to UNC in 2018.