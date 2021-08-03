Sorrel family donates history to Hoard's museum
FORT ATKINSON — Bill and Julie Sorrel, along with children Joseph, Kim and Susan, have given a unique piece of local history to the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson. The artifact, an 1809 Prussian-made bayonet, was found by Bill on their farm in Cold Spring in 1982 while he was removing a fallen tree along Whitewater Creek. The metal bayonet, 22 inches in length, is slim with a point on one end and a circular piece on the other end to allow it to be placed on the tip of a musket.
