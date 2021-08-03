Ty France drives in 3 as Mariners beat Rays again

As of this writing, there have been 135 total sweeps in MLB this season, which feels like a lot, until you factor in the itty-bitty two-game series and things; and that number is actually on pace to be down significantly from 2019’s 226 total sweeps, unless things suddenly get very sweep-y here towards the end of the season. Since 1961, there have been about 8500 four-game sweeps, and just 459 five-game series sweeps. Had the Mariners taken today’s game, that wouldn’t have counted as a seven-game series sweep, but sweeping the current AL East leaders would have been quite a feather in these 2021 Mariners’ jaunty lil’ cap. Alas, that was not to be today, as one bad inning from Logan Gilbert, one unfortunately-timed Zunibomb, and a lot of unclutch at-bats sunk the Mariners’ hopes of a season sweep.