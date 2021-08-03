Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ty France drives in 3 as Mariners beat Rays again

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Ty France had three hits, including a double and home run, and drove in three runs and Chris Flexen earned his 10th victory of the season as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Randy Arozarena hit his 15th homer of the...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Ty France
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Reaches base three times in win

France went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Athletics. France walked to begin the bottom half of the second and came around to score on a two-run homer from Cal Raleigh. The 26-year-old would end up notching a single and then a double his next two times up, giving him five multi-hit performances over his last seven games. He's been swinging a hot bat for a while now and it's brought his slash line up to .276/.356/.429 with nine homers, 43 RBI, 44 runs scored and a 27:63 BB:K over 368 plate appearances.
MLBHastings Tribune

Rays let lead get away, then rally to beat Cleveland again

CLEVELAND — The Rays were off to a good start Friday night. A two-error play by Cleveland led to three runs in the second inning, and a home run by new addition Nelson Cruz in his second at-bat gave them an early four-run lead. They eventually let that get away,...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Wielding hot bat as July concludes

France, who went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday, owns a .375 average, .913 OPS and minuscule 9.4 percent strikeout rate in the 53 plate appearances covering his last 12 games. France also has multi-hit efforts in exactly half of those contests, with the...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/4/21: Noelvi Marte, Ty France, and Carter Kieboom

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! The M’s are crushing it and the links continue along in sync. So, Noelvi Marte had a crazy night yesterday. It was Kyle Seager appreciation hour at MLB Network. Congratulations Mitch!. I’m sorry, what?!. Around the league... Marc Normandin at Baseball Prospectus makes the case...
MLBchatsports.com

Can Opposing Pitchers please stop hitting Mariners Ty France

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners is nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) I’m tired of it already. The Mariners either never...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Launches 10th homer

France went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Rangers. He turned around a Spencer Patton fastball to lead off the ninth inning, giving the M's a very temporary reprieve and France his 10th homer of the season. He's hit safely in nine straight games, batting .297 (11-for-37) over that stretch, but that actually counts as cooling down for the streaky 27-year-old -- since the All-Star break he's slashing a sizzling .375/.434/.479.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Rays beat Red Sox again, take over first place in AL East

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday’s tenser-than-it-looked 9-5 win over the Red Sox before a season-high crowd at Tropicana Field vaulted the Rays into sole possession of first place in the American League East. Now they just have to stay there for the final two months, and 57 games, of the...
MLBPosted by
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Mariners thump Rays, 8-2

Aug. 2-8: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more from baseball.Here'e a daily look at baseball news: MONDAY, AUG. 2 Pro baseball Mariners 8, Rays 2 — Seattle had lost four of the past five games, but they started a series at Tampa Bay in winning fashion. Ty France went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored; he hit a solo homer. The Mariners had 11 hits, backing starter Chris Flexen (10-5), who gave up seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two in 6 2/3 innings. Seattle left 21 runners on base. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MLBdailyjournal.net

Mariners beat Rays for the 6th straight game this season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kikuchi (7-6) allowed two runs and six hits. The lefty had gone 0-3 in his previous four starts. Diego Castillo, the...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Rays beat Mariners 4-3 to avoid season series sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Wednesday to avoid a season series sweep. The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle, including losing the first two games of the three-game...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/5/21: Cade Marlowe, Cole Hamels, and Anthony Rendon

Hello everyone! The M’s begin a crucial series with the Yankees today, as I’m sure you’re well aware of if you’re reading this. Anyway, here’s the other stuff you should know but might not otherwise. In Mariners news... Cade Marlowe has gotten off to a hot start since being recently...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners cannot complete season sweep, lose 3-4 to Rays

As of this writing, there have been 135 total sweeps in MLB this season, which feels like a lot, until you factor in the itty-bitty two-game series and things; and that number is actually on pace to be down significantly from 2019’s 226 total sweeps, unless things suddenly get very sweep-y here towards the end of the season. Since 1961, there have been about 8500 four-game sweeps, and just 459 five-game series sweeps. Had the Mariners taken today’s game, that wouldn’t have counted as a seven-game series sweep, but sweeping the current AL East leaders would have been quite a feather in these 2021 Mariners’ jaunty lil’ cap. Alas, that was not to be today, as one bad inning from Logan Gilbert, one unfortunately-timed Zunibomb, and a lot of unclutch at-bats sunk the Mariners’ hopes of a season sweep.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Rays top Mariners 4-3 as Mike Zunino homers

Mike Zunino homered against his former team as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-3 Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Randy Arozarena added a two-run triple for the American League East-leading Rays, who avoided not only a sweep of the three-game series but also the seven-game season set against Seattle.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Flexen solid as Mariners beat Rays 8-2

ST. PETERSBURG — Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Monday night. Fraley, who was activated before the game after being on the COVID-19 injured list since...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/6/21: Connor Phillips, Progressive Field, and Juan Soto

Good morning everybody and happy Friday! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball. Justin Choi at Fangraphs takes a deep dive into the strange situational statistics of the 2021 Seattle Mariners. Dillon Thomas, who was designated for assignment, has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Tacoma. Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho...
MLBwcn247.com

Nelson Cruz homers, drives 5 to help Rays beat Orioles 10-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-6 on Friday night. Manuel Margot had three hits and an RBI for Tampa Bay. The Rays have won six of eight. Cruz, who was acquired from the Twins at the trade deadline, tied it at 5 in the sixth with a three-run homer off reliever Conner Greene. With 439th career homers, Cruz tied Paul Konerko for 44th place.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Yanks rally twice, edge Mariners in 11 innings

Brett Gardner hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 11th inning as the New York Yankees again rallied late for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Yankees had runners on first and second with one out after Seattle opted to intentionally walk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy