Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield County, SC

Sheriff’s office seeks help in 2020 shooting

pagelandprogressive.com
 4 days ago

Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate the June 2020 death of Cavish A. McManus after a shooting in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. Nakemia Garmon, 23, of Wadesboro has been charged in the shooting. He faces three counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His bond on the murder charge was $75,000.

www.pagelandprogressive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Pageland, SC
County
Chesterfield County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Sheriff#Wadesboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
Tok, AKPosted by
NBC News

Man arrested after injuring 10 with knife on Tokyo train

TOKYO — Japanese police said Saturday they arrested a man who stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo hours earlier, in what public broadcaster NHK reported to be a random burst of violence unrelated to the ongoing Olympic Games. The 36-year-old man told police he wanted to kill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy