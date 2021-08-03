Sheriff’s office seeks help in 2020 shooting

Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate the June 2020 death of Cavish A. McManus after a shooting in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. Nakemia Garmon, 23, of Wadesboro has been charged in the shooting. He faces three counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His bond on the murder charge was $75,000.