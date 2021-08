Tencent remains a popular target for government regulators in both China and the U.S. There are no signs of government pressure easing anytime soon. Tencent's (OTC:TCEHY) stock has declined about 40% over the past six months. A barrage of negative headlines may have left some investors wondering if they should abandon the stock -- or, on the flip side, buy it on the dip. Why is everyone talking about the besieged Chinese tech giant?