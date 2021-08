Economic and epidemiological modelling is often a misleading, even futile, business – so much so that it is hard to think of it as genuine “science” at all. Just ask Neil Ferguson, Professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London. Only a few weeks back, his modelling, which feeds into the advice given by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), suggested that UK infections in the current wave of Covid-19 could reach 100,000 a day. The new Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, took it all too seriously.