AccuWeather: More clouds, still comfortable today

High clouds are streaking across our skies today, limiting sunshine, but it's still pleasant with low humidity and a below-average high of 81. At the Shore: mainly cloudy with a high of 76. The rip current risk is low again today.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, low humidity and cool and comfortable temperatures. We'll dip to 67 in Philadelphia while some outlying suburbs will be closer to 60.

WEDNESDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures remaining several degrees below average. The high is 80. Occasional showers are likely near the coast. The rip current risk probably rises to moderate.

THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with sun with a high of 81. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Areas near the Shore may end up being wetter than inland neighborhoods.

FRIDAY: It now appears as though this is a dry day with partly sunny skies and relatively low humidity levels. It's warmer with a high of 87.

SATURDAY: The humidity creeps back into the region with dewpoints in the mid-60s; it won't be oppressive, but more humid than in recent days. As for the skies, we'll see more clouds than sun. A shower or a thunderstorm is possible, especially during the afternoon. The high is 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's hot and humid with a high around 90. A shower or thunderstorm is still not out of the question.

MONDAY: Look for continued heat and humidity. We'll see partly sunny skies with a hot and sticky high of 92. While most of the day is dry, a spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

TUESDAY: It's still hot and muggy with partial sunshine and a slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorm.