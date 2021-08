In 2019, Tesla pushed an over-the-air update to its Model S sedans following an incident when the vehicle caught fire in a Hong Kong car park. Tesla said at the time that the update will revise "charge and thermal management settings" on Model S and Model X vehicles to "help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity". However, users claimed the update reduced their maximum battery voltage, prompting them to take Tesla to court. Now, the automaker has agreed to pay up to make them go away.