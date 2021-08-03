An Intro to .Net Microservices Application Architecture

A round-up of last week’s content on InfoQ sent out every Tuesday. Join a community of over 250,000 senior developers. View an example. Over the past few years, the Java community has been offered a wide variety of microservices-based frameworks to build enterprise, cloud-native and serverless applications. Perhaps you’ve been asking yourself questions such as: What are the benefits of building and maintaining a microservices-based application? Should I migrate my existing monolith-based application to microservices? Is it worth the effort to migrate? Which microservices framework should I commit to using? What are MicroProfile and Jakarta EE? What happened to Java EE? How does Spring Boot fit into all of this? What is GraalVM?