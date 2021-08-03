Cancel
Software

An Intro to .Net Microservices Application Architecture

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Software development has seen a massive paradigm shift in the last couple of decades, and we have moved from the Monolithic approach to the multi-tiered and Agile approach, to remain effective in the market and offer flexible and scaled solutions for enterprises. It is an established norm to breakdown the overall software development process into little tasks and then work on them simultaneously to fulfill the requirements, instead of getting overwhelmed by the enormity of the entire process.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

