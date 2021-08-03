Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleburne, TX

PUBLIC NOTICE Tillman Infras...

Cleburne Times-Review
 4 days ago

Tillman Infrastructure, LLC is proposing to build a 195-foot self-support tower (199-ft w/ appurtenances) located at 4832 County Road 1202, Cleburne, TX 76031. Structure coordinates are: (N32-16-34.07/ W97-20-29.90). No lighting is anticipated. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR Form 854) file number is A1197800. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the file number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review at.

marketplace.cleburnetimesreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleburne, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Cleburne, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Public Notice#Llc#A1197800
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy