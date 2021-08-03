PUBLIC NOTICE Tillman Infras...
Tillman Infrastructure, LLC is proposing to build a 195-foot self-support tower (199-ft w/ appurtenances) located at 4832 County Road 1202, Cleburne, TX 76031. Structure coordinates are: (N32-16-34.07/ W97-20-29.90). No lighting is anticipated. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR Form 854) file number is A1197800. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the file number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review at.marketplace.cleburnetimesreview.com
Comments / 0