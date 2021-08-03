Rani Therapeutics (RANI) IPO Opens Modestly Higher After Weak Pricing

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.72.