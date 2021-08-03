Cancel
Rani Therapeutics (RANI) IPO Opens Modestly Higher After Weak Pricing

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) opened for trading at $11.26 after pricing 6,666,667 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share, below the expected $14-$16 range.

