Readington Township recognized as one of New Jersey’s safest towns during Hunterdon County board director’s community tour
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners Director Susan J. Soloway, as part of the Director’s July 21 community tour that highlighted safety and agriculture in Readington Township, presented the Township’s Mayor, Police Chief, and other officials with a Proclamation honoring Readington’s designation as one of the safest places to live in New Jersey, according to Safewise.com.wrnjradio.com
