Allegedly - it seems that Iran had second thoughts about seizing a vessel, probably because they realized that if they followed through, they probably would have crossed the line that would have led to a major conflict. Reports yesterday said that Iranian-backed forces took control of a tanker in the Gulf of Oman in an incident British authorities described as “a potential hijack.” The incident came after the U.S., Israel, and the U.K. vowed to respond to a drone attack on an Israeli-linked tanker last week in a major waterway for global oil shipments that they blamed on Iran.