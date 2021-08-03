Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, UNI, LINK, SOL, XMR

Do You Have These Top Blockchain Stocks On Your Watchlist Now?. As investors appear to be looking at Big Tech earnings results, the emphasis would be on tech this week. In particular, blockchain stocks among other tech stocks in the stock market today could be worth noting. Before we go into the details, what exactly is blockchain tech might you ask? Generally, the blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions that are duplicated and distributed across a network of computer systems globally. Simply put, because of the number of complex digital interactions involved to maintain this network, experts argue that the blockchain is near impossible to hack. As such, the applications for blockchain tech would continue to grow in a world where cyber threats are on the rise now.