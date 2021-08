Tesla’s Profit Exceeds $1 Billion in Infographic. The profitability criterion – an eligible company’s most recent quarter’s earnings and the total of its trailing four consecutive quarters’ earnings must be positive – was the last box to be checked by Tesla when it ultimately joined the S&P 500 index in December 2020. While Tesla has a history of losing money, including coming “within single-digit weeks” of bankruptcy in 2018, according to CEO Elon Musk, those days appear to be over, as the company’s most recent earnings report convincingly demonstrated.