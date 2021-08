A digital currency exchange is a process that allows trading cryptocurrencies for other assets, such as fiat money or other digital coins. About the difference between online cryptocurrency exchange and exchange office on-premise knows everyone: online is faster as has no queues; does not require any extra body movement from wherever you are; is more secure as no people surround you at the moment of the procedure; is anonymous and the government has no access to it; offers more swap pairs than offline version, the list goes on.