Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

dHEDGE scales up on Polygon, integrates with SushiSwap

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecentralized asset management protocol dHEDGE has launched its v2 deployment on Polygon. The new platform also boasts integration with popular decentralized exchange SushiSwap. Speaking exclusively to Cointelegraph, dHEDGE’s Henrik Andersson highlighted v2’s new Guarded Open Access Transactions (GOAT) framework, which enables v2 users to access whitelisted decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygon#Asset Management#Decentralized Exchange#Defi#Dao#Sushiswap#Cointelegraph#V2#The Dhedge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Marketsinvezz.com

dHEDGE reaches the second stage of Polygon deployment

A popular decentralized asset manager protocol, dHEDGE, announced v2 deployment of Polygon. The project is also integrating SushiSwap DEX, and is hoping to support a number of new DeFi dApps. The primary goal of the new version of the protocol, however, remains reducing steep gas fees. dHEDGE, a popular decentralized...
Economyinvesting.com

Binance completes Polygon wallet integration

Binance has fully integrated the Polygon (MATIC) mainnet onto its platform, according to a press release. From now on, Binance traders can deposit and withdraw MATIC through their Binance accounts while also interacting with decentralized applications, or DApps, like Sushiswap, Balancer, Aave, and more. This integration is meant to ensure...
Marketsinvesting.com

Binance.com Fully Integrates Polygon Mainnet for Deposits and Withdrawals

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has completed the Polygon (MATIC) mainnet token integration. Users are now able to deposit and withdraw MATIC as they see fit and utilize top DeFi bluechip Dapps including Sushiswap, Curve, Aave, Balancer at a low cost without using the Polygon Ethereum Matic bridge. With...
Economybitcoinist.com

BitMart Announces New Integration with the Polygon Ecosystem

BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is one of the pioneering exchanges to integrate with the Polygon network and support the Polygon ecosystem. BitMart only supported MATIC ERC-20 token payments in the past, however, with this new integration, all BitMart users can transfer funds directly to the Polygon PoS network more efficiently.
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Huobi Wallet and Polygon integrate to bring DApp solutions and a digital revolution

As decentralized finance is booming and bringing more players into the territory, the demand for cross-chain and multifunctional digital asset wallet products is increasing. Recently, a new integration between a digital asset wallet and a layer-two protocol is making decentralized application services more accessible to average crypto users, which may not only bring DApp solutions a new demand but could also revolutionize the entire industry.
Agricultureu.today

Polygon (MATIC) Expands to DeFi with Harvest Protocol Integration

Harvest Finance DeFi goes live on Polygon (MATIC) Harvest Finance, one of the pioneering DeFi yield aggregation instruments, is going to have its instruments deployed to the Polygon (MATIC) smart contracts platform. Harvest Finance DeFi goes live on Polygon (MATIC) According to a press release shared by Harvest Finance, its...
Stocksinvesting.com

Retire Early: 1 Tech Stock Growing Faster Than Shopify and Lightspeed Combined!

When it comes to retirement planning, there is lots to think about. How much do you need to retire with the lifestyle you want? How are you going to grow your retirement fund to the amount you need to retire comfortably? How might the Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security play a role in contributing to your retirement income?
Stocksinvesting.com

Why Value Investors Should Consider Buying These 4 Stocks in August

High inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases have led to market volatility. However, as the benchmark indexes are hovering near their all-time highs thanks to the impressive corporate earnings, many stocks are trading at sky-high valuations. However, Dow (DOW), POSCO (NYSE:PKX), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), and Penske Automotive (PAG) have immense growth potential but are currently trading at discounts. So, it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.After a solid rally earlier this year, value stocks have lagged behind the growth stocks over the past few months. The major stock market indexes got a boost from strong corporate earnings results. However, the market has remained volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide.
Businessinvesting.com

2 Used Car Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

The used car prices surged substantially in the past couple of months, leading to a decline in sales. However, strong consumer demand and limited new car production should allow AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to grow substantially in the near term. However, fundamentally weak used car stocks Carvana (CVNA) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are best avoided now.Used car prices surged to record highs in the second quarter of 2021 amid multi-year high inflation, causing sales to decline. However, prices are dropping lately, which should elate potential buyer interest and boost car sales. According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the used car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% between 2021 and 2027.
Stocksinvesting.com

Got $1,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

Investors with small amounts of capital should worry more about increasing their savings rate than gaining high rates of return. Doing so will help investors achieve greater returns over the long run. That being said, with smaller amounts of capital, you do want to be more selective with your investments, since you’ll want to optimize your returns. Investors with larger amounts of capital have the luxury of allocating small amounts into riskier positions that might lose money. In this article, I discuss three market-beating stocks that could boost your portfolio with only $1,000 to work with.
EconomyInvestmentNews

The fee-only model is scaling up fast, creating more mega RIAs

What began as a niche movement has in recent years enjoyed rapid growth in firms and assets as advisers gravitate toward independence and consumers toward more transparent pricing. The rise of $1-billion-plus mega RIAs in the space, fed by an influx of private capital and deal-making, is a further sign of the business model’s maturity.
TechnologyVentureBeat

AI Weekly: Companies look to ‘scale up’ their use of AI

Companies are looking to move from small-scale, proof-of-concept AI deployments to operating AI at a massive scale. That’s according to Bratin Saha, VP and general manager at Amazon AI, who spoke with VentureBeat in a recent phone interview about general trends in the AI industry. The pandemic supercharged the adoption...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Dark Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Apple, Dell EMC, AWS

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Dark Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Dark Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Dark Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Economyinvesting.com

The Energy Report: Transition

U.S. President Joe Biden’s goal to make 50% of all cars and light trucks electric by the end of the decade is going to have negative ramifications across the U.S. economy. Not only is this goal impossible to reach, but the plan will also add to greenhouse gas emissions, the supposed reason for this massive $100-billion government cash handout. While union auto makers General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Chrysler parent Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) were all in attendance at Biden’s presser, Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the company that made electric vehicles a realistic possibility, was absent. That was extremely telling. This huge cash handout to union automakers is an attempt to win back union votes that were lost by the Democrats over the past decade because many union workers realize that the policies of the Democratic party did not help them. Under the Obama administration, they lost jobs to countries overseas and they saw their job security fall. Union workers were told that there was no magic wand to wave and get those jobs back, they were gone.
Marketsinvesting.com

What If The Forbes Top 10 Richest List Got Into Crypto…?

What If The Forbes Top 10 Richest List Got Into Crypto…?. Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are a technological unity, but markets act only when Bitcoin investment is the locus of attention. The top 10 richest people on the planet have split opinions towards crypto and blockchain integrations. Not all billionaires are...
Stocksinvesting.com

KPIT Tech is Up 116% in 2021

Investing.com -- KPIT Technologies Ltd (NS: KPIE ), a mid-cap IT-company, has more than doubled investor wealth in 2021. The stock closed at Rs 310.5 on August 6, up 116% from its closing price of Rs 142 on December 31, 2020. The company reported a 15.15% increase in revenue for...
Economymuncievoice.com

Scaling Up Your Business: 5 Tips To Consider

Is It Time to Take the Next Step to Scale Up Your Business?. Launching your business is among the most exciting projects of your whole life as an entrepreneur. However, after a successful launch, there is always a moment at which a business owner needs to start thinking about the second phase of the plan or scaling up the business.
Businessinvesting.com

Darktrace PLC (DARK)

How did Morningstar editors' imaginary portfolios perform in their first month?. A Tale of Two Listings: How Darktrace And Deliveroo Have Shown The Best And Worst Of London's IPO Landscape. It’s a critical time for the London Stock Exchange. As the UK adapts to life ...Full story available on Benzinga.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy