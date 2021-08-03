dHEDGE scales up on Polygon, integrates with SushiSwap

U.S. President Joe Biden’s goal to make 50% of all cars and light trucks electric by the end of the decade is going to have negative ramifications across the U.S. economy. Not only is this goal impossible to reach, but the plan will also add to greenhouse gas emissions, the supposed reason for this massive $100-billion government cash handout. While union auto makers General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Chrysler parent Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) were all in attendance at Biden’s presser, Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the company that made electric vehicles a realistic possibility, was absent. That was extremely telling. This huge cash handout to union automakers is an attempt to win back union votes that were lost by the Democrats over the past decade because many union workers realize that the policies of the Democratic party did not help them. Under the Obama administration, they lost jobs to countries overseas and they saw their job security fall. Union workers were told that there was no magic wand to wave and get those jobs back, they were gone.