“A strong quarter for all business segments” is how Allianz Group summarized its Q2 2021 financial results. The global insurance giant has posted total revenue growth of 10.9% year on year – up from €30.9 billion in Q2 2020 to €34.3 billion in Q2 2021. Its operating profit has increased 29.4% to €3.3 billion for the quarter. This adds to the group’s H1 2021 operating profit of €6.7 billion, reaching 55% of full-year outlook midpoint. Allianz reported that its 2021 operating profit outlook is now expected to be in the upper half of the target range of €12 billion (plus or minus €1 billion).