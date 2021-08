Inclr is an organizer app for your iPhone, iPad and Mac. Inclr will help you become more productive, saving you time and effort and eliminating app switching. Inclr's patented mindmapping app helps you organise your tasks, apps, and life into information clusters, the same way your mind works. Save whatever you want, the way you want it. Create your own beautiful second brain. We've created an intuitive tool that does the work of 10+ apps.