SEPANG – KL International Airport (KLIA) recently welcomed its 18th cargo airline, Central Airlines (IATA Code: I9) from Shenzhen, China that will operate three times weekly using the Boeing 737F aircraft. Central Airlines (also known as Zhongzhou Airlines) is a Chinese cargo airline based in Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport. Central Airlines joins two other cargo airlines i.e. Kargo Xpress and GetJet Airlines in starting operations at KLIA this year due to the strong air cargo demand during the pandemic period. Central Airlines was first established in 2019 and has since expanded their fleet size to five aircraft.