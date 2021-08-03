1802 Sutter Woods Road

WEST END OPPORTUNITY. Fully occupied, this Exceptional Multi-Family in the Heart of the Armory District makes an excellent income generator. Centrally located in the West End, 75 77 Wood Street is a quick walk to all of your local favorites: Dexter Park, Seven Stars Bakery, and Ogie's. A prime location for commuters, just minutes away from Downtown, Hospitals, and the Train Station. Experience the historic charm that characterizes the First & Second Floor units with gleaming Pine flooring, soaring ceiling height, and double parlor allowing an abundance of natural light to fill each unit. Third-Floor unit offers an efficient layout: Oversized eat-in kitchen, spacious living space/home office, and 2 generous-sized bedrooms. Lower level serves as a common laundry and storage area. Refreshing patio area and off-street parking located in the back. Recent improvements: roof, skim coated basement walls, and apron. *All tenants to convey, property is being sold as-is.