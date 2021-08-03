Cancel
Real Estate

625 W Pine Street

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasement & Fenced in Yard! - This charming home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a ranch style layout that generates good flow. The backyard is fenced in and features a storage shed, garden plot and playhouse. There is tons of storage in the unfinished basement and comes with Washer and Dryer. This one won't last long, call Staci Schroeder to schedule your showing today.

