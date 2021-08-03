Public Health Director’s Update

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 24 community cases and 16 Sierra Conservation Center inmates for a total of 40 new COVID-19 cases in the county today. There are 285 active cases including 18 who are hospitalized. Public health states “All gatherings during this time of increased COVID transmission bring with them the risk of causing a cluster of cases. Public Health recommends postponing any gatherings at this time. We strongly recommend that gatherings of greater than fifty be postponed. The larger the gathering, the greater the risk that someone in the group will be transmitting the virus. If it is not possible to postpone, consider measures to mitigate the risk. Vaccination, testing, wearing of masks, reduced group size, and moving events outdoors all help reduce the risk.”