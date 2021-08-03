Kayak Your Way Through South Bend, Indiana, On The Epic East Race Waterway

Looking for the perfect, thrilling activity to get out of the house and into some shenanigans? Yes? Well, do we have the ultimate urban adventure for you! The East Race Waterway in South Bend, Indiana, is the ultimate summer adventure – and you don’t even have to stray away from the city to enjoy it. What’s it entail, you ask? Well, let us explain: it’s a rafting adventure. One that goes through the city. Awesome, right? Totally.

How many cities can say they've got a whitewater rafting course going right through downtown?

This one definitely can!

The raceway is 1,900 feet in length, and every foot is a total blast.

Kids under the age of 16 who are as tall as, or taller than, the 54" (4 1/2 feet) height requirement must be accompanied by an adult for their adventure.

In order to ride the course, a pass is required, and the greatest news of all is that they're super affordable!

The 2021 season is running now!

We can't think of a lot of things a whole lot more fun than a day of rafting or kayaking without the long trek to a river or stream.

East Race Waterway in South Bend, Indiana, was, back in the day, described as a "thriving industrial beacon." Nowadays, it's been repurposed into an epic urban adventure.It's designated as a Class 2 course, which means you can expect some rocks, somewhat rough waters, a bit of maneuvering, and even some minor drops. Make sure to plan accordingly!All equipment is provided unless you're hoping to kayak. Kayakers are required to bring their own kayaking equipment, including the boat. They're still more than welcome, though!One ride is just $6.00. A two-ride pass is $10.00. A three-ride pass is $15, and it goes on from there. You can get day passes as well as season passes.The East Race Waterway in South Bend, Indiana, opened for the summer season on June 6th, and it will remain open until September 5th. You can purchase passes online or on-site.Imagine all the time you'll save on travel; it just gets to be used for fun, instead!

To purchase passes and get a full list of rules and regulations, please make sure to visit the official East Race Waterway website . There’s no way you won’t have the time of your life on this one! Need some more epic ideas for summertime fun? Check these hidden spots out. Some of them might be new to you!

What’s your favorite summertime activity? Tell us about them in the comments!

