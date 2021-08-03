Summer Centered: Taylor Johnson ‘24 Documents the Life of Ira De Augustine Reid

This summer, Taylor Johnson ‘24 is spotlighting one of the most important figures in the history of Haverford College. Supported by the Lutnick Library, the prospective sociology major is working with Haverford’s Quaker & Special Collections as Haverford’s first ever Ira De Augustine Reid research intern. She is working with a documentary team, led by a group of alumni and faculty, to produce a film on the life of Reid, who became Haverford’s first Black professor in 1947 and chaired the sociology and anthropology departments from 1948 until his 1966 retirement. Johnson’s primary task is to conduct research on Reid using various resources.