Simone Biles returns to compete in the balance beam: Tokyo Olympics livestreams to watch on Aug. 3

The women dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.

After two dominant performances to wrap up pool play, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on Spain in the quarterfinals. Springboard diving wraps up with the men’s 3-meter final. The first Olympic medal in history is awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition. And sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com .

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

1:00pm ET: NBC Daytime

8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime

11:30pm ET: NBC Prime Plus

---

12:40am ET: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain

1:30am ET: Sailing, Men's Finn and mixed Nacra 17 medal races

2:00am ET: Diving, Men's 3m Springboard Final

2:30am ET: Cycling, Women's team pursuit R1 and finals; men's team sprint qualifying, R1 and finals; and men's team pursuit R1

4:00am ET: Simone Biles returns to compete in the balance beam. She's expected to compete around 4:53 a.m. Gymnastics, Men's Parallel Bars, Women's Balance Beam, Men's High Bar

4:00am ET: Soccer, Men's semifinal, Mexico vs. Brazil

4:00am ET: Sport Climbing, Men's combined qualification

5:15am ET: Wrestling, Finals in Greco-Roman (77kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (68kg)

6:00am ET : Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD

6:00am ET: Track and Field, Session 11

6:00am ET: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put qualifying

6:20am ET: Track and Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying

6:30am ET: Synchronized Swimming, Duet - Technical Routine

6:50am ET: Weightlifting, Men's 109kg Group A

7:00am ET: Soccer, Men’s Semifinal, Japan vs. Spain

7:35am ET: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw final

8:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 3

8:25am ET: Track and Field, Women's 800m Final

8:50am ET: Track and Field, Women's 200m Final

9:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 4

5:30pm ET: Swimming, Women's Open Water 10km

8:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 1

8:00pm ET: Skateboarding, Women's Park qualification heats

8:00pm ET: Track and Field, Session 12

8:05pm ET: Track and Field, Men's Javelin qualifying

8:55pm ET: Track and Field, Decathlon Long Jump

9:00pm ET: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal 1, teams TBD

9:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 2

9:35pm ET: Track and Field, Heptathlon High Jump

10:30pm ET: Track and Field, Women's 400m Hurdles final

10:40pm ET: Track and Field, Decathlon Shot Put

11:00pm ET: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD

11:30pm ET: Skateboarding, Women's Park Final

