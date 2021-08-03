Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Simone Biles returns to compete in the balance beam: Tokyo Olympics livestreams to watch on Aug. 3

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJGw4_0bG3OWY400

The women dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.

After two dominant performances to wrap up pool play, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on Spain in the quarterfinals. Springboard diving wraps up with the men’s 3-meter final. The first Olympic medal in history is awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition. And sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com .

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

1:00pm ET: NBC Daytime

8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime

11:30pm ET: NBC Prime Plus

---

12:40am ET: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain

1:30am ET: Sailing, Men's Finn and mixed Nacra 17 medal races

2:00am ET: Diving, Men's 3m Springboard Final

2:30am ET: Cycling, Women's team pursuit R1 and finals; men's team sprint qualifying, R1 and finals; and men's team pursuit R1

4:00am ET: Simone Biles returns to compete in the balance beam. She's expected to compete around 4:53 a.m. Gymnastics, Men's Parallel Bars, Women's Balance Beam, Men's High Bar

4:00am ET: Soccer, Men's semifinal, Mexico vs. Brazil

4:00am ET: Sport Climbing, Men's combined qualification

5:15am ET: Wrestling, Finals in Greco-Roman (77kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (68kg)

6:00am ET : Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD

6:00am ET: Track and Field, Session 11

6:00am ET: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put qualifying

6:20am ET: Track and Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying

6:30am ET: Synchronized Swimming, Duet - Technical Routine

6:50am ET: Weightlifting, Men's 109kg Group A

7:00am ET: Soccer, Men’s Semifinal, Japan vs. Spain

7:35am ET: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw final

8:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 3

8:25am ET: Track and Field, Women's 800m Final

8:50am ET: Track and Field, Women's 200m Final

9:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 4

5:30pm ET: Swimming, Women's Open Water 10km

8:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 1

8:00pm ET: Skateboarding, Women's Park qualification heats

8:00pm ET: Track and Field, Session 12

8:05pm ET: Track and Field, Men's Javelin qualifying

8:55pm ET: Track and Field, Decathlon Long Jump

9:00pm ET: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal 1, teams TBD

9:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 2

9:35pm ET: Track and Field, Heptathlon High Jump

10:30pm ET: Track and Field, Women's 400m Hurdles final

10:40pm ET: Track and Field, Decathlon Shot Put

11:00pm ET: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD

11:30pm ET: Skateboarding, Women's Park Final

MORE HEADLINES:

Comments / 0

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Team Usa#Nbc Prime Plus#Women#Men S Parallel Bars#Women S Balance Beam#Men S High Bar#Men#Men S Shot#Beach Volleyball#Men S Quarterfinal Match#Men S Javelin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Had a McKayla Maroney "Not Impressed" Moment at the Olympics — Did You Notice?

The bar is set extremely high for Simone Biles — she's well aware of that — so when she isn't pleased with herself, you'll know. You could see that Biles was disappointed in some of her performances during the July 25 Tokyo Olympics women's artistic gymnastics preliminary round. Though she qualified for every individual final, and the four-person squad is heading to the team final on July 27, she did have mistakes (note: she was not the only one).
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
Celebritiesgladstonedispatch.com

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
SportsArkansas Online

Beaming Biles: Distorted Games ends with bronze

TOKYO -- Simone Biles isn't going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block -- one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp -- that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that. Yet standing...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Simone Biles ‘keeping the door open’ for 2024 Olympic return

We may not have seen the last of Simone Biles at the Olympics. Biles told the “TODAY” show that she is “keeping the door open” for a return to the Paris Olympics in 2024. Biles, 24, dealt with mental health issues and a case of the “twisties” in Tokyo. She...
SportsNew York Post

Simone Biles heads to Times Square with Team USA after Olympics

Star gymnast Simone Biles and teammates celebrated their return from the Tokyo Olympics with a stop in Times Square on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Olympian and company were spotted making the rounds among crowds in the Big Apple after an extended stay in Olympic village isolated by COVID-19 restrictions. Biles was...
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Relive Simone Biles's Emotional Bronze-Medal-Winning Beam Routine at the Tokyo Olympics

When Simone Biles stepped up to the balance beam during the event finals of the Tokyo Olympics, the world held its collective breath. It had been a week since Biles had withdrawn from the team finals after experiencing the "twisties," a mental block that caused her to get lost in the air during her vault in the first rotation. She would go on to explain that she couldn't "even fathom twisting," and that unlike bouts she'd had before, this case of the twisties had affected her skills on every apparatus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy