New York City, NY

The Obamas Send Condolences To Biz Markie’s Wife Tara Davis

By Nigel Roberts
BET
BET
 5 days ago
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama sent a heartfelt condolence letter to Biz Markie’s wife Tara Davis, TMZ reports. Davis mentioned the letter during the celebration of life memorial ceremony on Monday (August 2) for her late husband, the legendary rapper Biz Markie. The Rev. Al Sharpton...

