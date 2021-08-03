The Obamas Send Condolences To Biz Markie’s Wife Tara Davis

A milestone birthday calls for a milestone post, and that's just what Michelle Obama did in honor of husband Barack Obama's 60th birthday! On Aug. 4, the former first lady shared an adorable family photo featuring Barack and the silliest smiles of daughters, 23-year-old Malia and 20-year-old Sasha. "Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all," she captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama! 💕" Over the years, Michelle has shared a handful of heartfelt tributes to Barack for Father's Day, the release of his memoir, Valentine's Day, and more. Michelle's messages of love to Barack never disappoint. You can check out their cute photo above.