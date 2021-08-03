Cancel
TV Series

TELEVISION: 'Sexy Beasts' mixes blind dates with prosthetics

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panda goes on a first date with a tin man, an alien and a bull. Who will be her perfect match?. This is how superficial dating is: Television producers have resorted to dressing human singles as animals and otherworldly creatures in hopes that they'll see one another for their personalities first, looks second. In "Sexy Beasts," a new Netflix reality dating show, singles meet one another while disguised in colorful costumes — drinking beers and trying to kiss without their horns, snouts and nose rings getting in the way.

Rob Delaney
Sarah Clarke
#Sexy Beasts#Network Television#First Date
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Movies
Netflix
Celebrities
TV SeriesEsquire

Sexy Beasts

Welcome! If you’ve landed on this webpage, you’ve recently watched a devil make out with a mandrill after he proclaimed he was “a boobs guy” on television, which means you may be entitled to financial compensation, or at least some Netflix-funded therapy. Sexy Beasts, Netflix’s new dating show who’s trailer...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix — release date and time, cast, trailer and more

Love Is Blind: After the Altar release date and time. You can start watching Love Is Blind: After the Altar at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST on Wednesday, July 28. Welcome back, pod people! It's almost time to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix. The dating series is holding a reunion special for the season 1 cast to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the finale weddings. And judging by the Love Is Blind: After the Altar trailer, the two married couples — Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett — are still going strong.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘FBOY Island’ on HBO Max, A Sexy Dating Show With a Sense of Humor

Can you tell the difference between a Nice Guy and an FBOY — and are you sure it’s even a Nice Guy that you want? This is the question the new reality dating show FBOY Island on HBO Max asks its contestants and its viewers, as three gorgeous women pick and choose from 24 hunky hunks as they go on dates, compete in challenges, and yes, swap some very wet, sloppy kisses all from the Cayman Islands.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent bemoans the fact that Netflix’s new dating show Sexy Beasts has ‘nothing below the surface to keep us engaged’. Participants in the show don elaborate prosthetics to disguise their appearance. After a series of dates, participants choose who they feel they have matched with based only on personality.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

New trailer for Birds of Prey and Venom 2 stars' Netflix movie

Netflix has just dropped a new trailer for assassin thriller Kate, starring Birds of Prey actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. In the film, Winstead plays Kate, a criminal operative who, after being irreversibly poisoned, has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies before she dies. And as the...
TV & Videosgamesradar.com

Mary Elizabeth Winstead turns assassin in first stylish trailer for Netflix thriller Kate

24 hours: not a whole lot of time, as it turns out. Especially if you're a trained assassin who has one more trigger to pull before succumbing to a lethal dose of poison. The clock is ticking on Mary Elizabeth Winstead and, as the first trailer for Netflix's Kate shows, she's making the most of it. This looks to be a stylish romp, filled with a trail of bloodied bodies and bullets that fly by at lightning-quick speed.

