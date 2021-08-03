Cancel
Environment

how the frontlines of fires change

By Bryan Lawver
Inverse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, the Dixie and Bootleg fires in California and Oregon have burned more than 600,000 acres — and they’re just two of more than 90 fires raging at the beginning of August. Now, NASA has a new way to help in the fight, using the International Space Station to...

The Hill

Drought conditions have again spread across California and the Southwest only four years after the end of the most intense drought in modern California history. As landscapes dry out, the threat of wildfire increases, and threat levels are already high. Three of the last four wildfire seasons shattered previous records in terms of acres burned in California and across the West.
Advanced Space LLC., a leading commercial space solutions company, is overseeing the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE, a NASA-supported mission to orbit the Moon. CAPSTONE is a small satellite, or CubeSat, that will be the first spacecraft to test a unique, elliptical lunar orbit that will support NASA’s Moon missions under Artemis.
What is happening in our forests now is exacerbated by years of poor management of our resources. The extractive industries have not conducted their businesses with best available technology and excess carbon in our atmosphere has led to devastating climate change. Only drastic change will change our future. Our planet must be managed for sustainability, using proven science methods, if we are to survive.
Once again, things are gearing up at SpaceX’s South Texas Launch Facility, located just outside the village of Boca Chica, Texas. In recent weeks, the aerospace community has been abuzz about the rollout and Static Fire test of the Super Heavy Booster 3 (B3) prototype. This was the first time a booster was tested, which will be responsible for launching the Starship to space in the near future. Since then, things have only ramped up some more.
If you’ve used Office before, you may already know how to change line spacing in Word, at least on a very basic level: the “Styles” box on the Home tab can act as a very prominent switch between standard and zero spacing. But did you know you can also adjust the space between lines to a much finer degree?
Nearly 59,000 unplanned wildfires burned more than 10 million acres across the U.S. in 2020. This constitutes the second most acreage affected by wildfires in a single year since 1960 and reflects the rapid proliferation of wildfires across the country. By comparison, since 2000, an annual average of just 7.0 million acres has burned. Wildfires are becoming more common and increasingly devastating due to several factors, including a longer average season, hotter weather that increases susceptibility, earlier melting of winter snowpacks, and changing meteorological patterns due to climate change.
Forest fire season is upon us. Lately, the news has been filled with stories about the infernos raging in the West, in states such as California and Oregon. If you ever find yourself in the unfortunate situation of having to flee a fire in your vehicle, you’ll want to remember some important car safety tips. Read on to learn how to stay as safe as possible when driving through a forest fire.
CAPSTONE’s 12-Unit CubeSat nears completion. The spacecraft’s S-Band antenna is shown on the right side of the spacecraft. The 16 square-shaped elements on the surface of the flat plate are low-profile antennas, called patch antennas, that make up the S-Band antenna array. The antenna is integrated with the communications system structure. The red structures are handling fixtures that will be removed from the spacecraft prior to testing. Credits: Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc.
Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
More than 5,000 kilometers beneath us, Earth’s solid metal inner core wasn’t discovered until 1936. Almost a century later, we’re still struggling to answer basic questions about when and how it first formed. These aren’t easy puzzles to solve. We can’t directly sample the inner core, so the key to...

