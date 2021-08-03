Cancel
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC

 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent activity. $18 MILLION EQUITY FACILITY WITH ALUMINA PARTNERS.

