Let’s face it, complaining about Olympic TV coverage every two to four years has become an Olympic sport. And, thanks to NBC, there’s no lack of material, whether it’s the tsunami of commercials (which include leaving mid-race to sling insurance and beer), or its trying-too-hard commentators, or its intrusive background stories about “adversity” or “the journey” or whatever, or coverage that is more ADHD than HD, flitting from one event to another as if we can’t possibly focus more than five minutes on an event.