Escobar Leads Brewers To Win

The Willy trade at this point should have Ray’s fans in shambles. Yeah, Wander Franco is the number one prospect. However, as of today Willy is batting .289 with 13 homeruns for Milwaukee in 232 at bats. His recent success comes in lieu of a hitter friendly ballpark in Miller Park, and a refined confidence that manager Craig Counsell has placed in his ability. Let’s be honest, Tampa is a terrible park to play in. The best thing Tropicana has to offer is the Ray tank. Willy provides a big difference for the Brewers at short. In 2020 Orlando Arcia hit .260 in 173 at bats. He had 5 homers that year and the last time he even graced double digit homers was 2019. In which he hit 15 in 494 Ab’s. What does that mean? The Brewers practically doubled their offensive output at the short stop position while maintaining a good, if not better glove there as well. So will has to receive a few MVP votes right?