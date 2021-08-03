Cancel
Escobar Leads Brewers To Win

By Tom King
rock947.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — It didn’t take long for Eduardo Escobar to make his presence felt for the Milwaukee Brewers. He had a triple, and a three run homer with 4 RBIs in Milwaukee’s 6-2 win over Pittsburgh on Monday night at American Family Field. He also walked twice in his first game before the home fans in Milwaukee.

