Glove stocks on the last leg of their rally?

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by sustained foreign inflows into chip-related shares, though concerns about the spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant weighed on sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 30.33 points, or 0.94%, to 3,267.47 as of 02:29. ** Foreign investors bought semiconductor shares for a second day, while many are awaiting U.S. jobs data due later this week, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.47%, while SK Hynix , LG Chem and Naver gained between 0.12% and 1.67%. ** Most of the Bank of Korea's seven board members said policy tightening is needed to put a brake on the country's red-hot property market, minutes of a July 15 board meeting showed, raising the odds of a rate hike. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 474.6 billion won ($414.41 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close at 1,148.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.2 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.4. ** The KOSPI has risen 13.71% so far this year, but lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has lost 5.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 110.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.425%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.864%. ($1 = 1,145.2300 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)