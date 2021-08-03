Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Glove stocks on the last leg of their rally?

By Ahmad Naqib Idris
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): While the valuations for rubber glove makers can still be seen as attractive currently, the pandemic-driven rally these counters have seen may be able to gather much steam if one looks at analysts' earnings forecasts for 2022 onwards. Most analysts' "buy" calls are based on the...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#The Last Leg#The Glove#Gloves#Top Glove Corp Bhd#Fy21#Bloomberg#Hartalega Holdings Bhd#Supermax Corp Bhd#Rm3 92#Bimb#Supermax To Rm3 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks fight back, gold slides and oil takes a spill

SYDNEY (Aug 9): Asian shares fought back from early losses on Monday as sharp falls in gold and oil prices briefly spooked sentiment, while the US dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat US jobs report lifted bond yields. Markets were shaken early by a sudden dive...
StocksFortune

Stocks rally on pause ahead of pivotal jobs report—Bitcoin jumps

As per usual, the global markets are flat-lining ahead of the big reveal, which comes an hour before the opening bell in New York. In today’s “by the numbers” I get into what’s at stake in these labor numbers, plus I look closer at Goldman’s surprising about-face on stocks. For...
StocksMoney Morning

Tiptree Stock's 103% Rally Is Just the Start

Tiptree stock has surged 103% higher since late February. But there are plenty more gains where that came from. as cheap stock with powerful upside earlier this summer. Readers who caught it on July 8 have booked a nearly 20% gain since then. The reason for the latest jump in...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye climb after US rally on earnings

(Aug 6): Asian stocks looked set to follow U.S. equities higher Friday after earnings helped Wall Street to a record close as some of the growth concerns stirred by the delta coronavirus strain eased. Futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong and were steady in Australia. U.S. contracts fluctuated after...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 35%

On account of surging global demand for semiconductors, semiconductor chip makers are seeing rising revenues and profits. And potential federal investments and industry initiatives should drive production up, which is causing bullishness about the industry among investors and analysts. In fact, Wall Street analysts expect the prices of semiconductor stocks Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)) and Alpha and Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) to rally by more than 35% in the near term. So, let’s discuss.The demand for semiconductors is soaring, propelled by the economic recovery and rapid digital transformation. The high demand has helped 10 of the world’s biggest chip manufacturing companies generate a record, aggregate $22.75 billion in revenues in the first quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures, Stocks Advance On Earnings; Dollar Rallies

Fed speakers raise possibility of tapering this year. US futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, as well as European shares, advanced in trading ahead of the US open on Thursday as investors focused on robust corporate earnings and positive comments from Fed members while ignoring the downside risk posed by the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Robinhood sinks after wild rally as investors file to sell stock

(Aug 5): Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled as much as 15% in premarket trading Thursday after shareholders filed to sell nearly 100 million Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering. None of the proceeds will be received by the company, with the selling stockholders getting...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rally on strong foreign inflows into chip-related shares

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by sustained foreign inflows into chip-related shares, though concerns about the spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant weighed on sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 30.33 points, or 0.94%, to 3,267.47 as of 02:29. ** Foreign investors bought semiconductor shares for a second day, while many are awaiting U.S. jobs data due later this week, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.47%, while SK Hynix , LG Chem and Naver gained between 0.12% and 1.67%. ** Most of the Bank of Korea's seven board members said policy tightening is needed to put a brake on the country's red-hot property market, minutes of a July 15 board meeting showed, raising the odds of a rate hike. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 474.6 billion won ($414.41 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close at 1,148.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.2 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.4. ** The KOSPI has risen 13.71% so far this year, but lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has lost 5.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 110.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.425%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.864%. ($1 = 1,145.2300 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Indian shares hit record highs as financial, metal stocks rally

BENGALURU (Aug 4): Indian shares hit record highs on Wednesday, led by financial and metals sectors, as the blue-chip Nifty 50 index's break above the key psychological 16,000-level brought fresh impetus into the market and boosted investor sentiment. By 0504 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.92% to 16,281.35...
StocksForbes

Will The Post Earnings Rally In Tesla Stock Continue?

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is up by 8% over the last week (five trading days) and currently trades at about $710 per share. The gains follow Tesla’s solid Q2 2021 results, which were driven by strong sales of the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and rising margins. Investors also liked the fact that the company’s core automotive business turned a profit without relying on the sale of regulatory credits. Moreover, there are signs that the semiconductor shortage, which impacted production across the automotive industry, is easing and this could also help Tesla as it looks to scale up production in the coming quarters. Separately, major U.S.-listed Chinese EV players Li Auto and Xpeng published record delivery numbers for the month of July. Although Tesla doesn’t report Chinese deliveries or monthly numbers, the company is investing big in the Chinese market and the delivery growth posted by rivals indicates that EV demand in China remains hot.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Tech stocks fuel Hong Kong reprieve rally as China money returns

(Aug 4): The return of Chinese investors and bargain hunters in tech stocks is giving Hong Kong’s equities market a reprieve from weeks of relentless selling. The Hang Seng Index rose as much 1.7% Wednesday, led by rebound in technology giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd., after Chinese state media moderated its criticism of the sector. Anta Sports Products Ltd. surged 10% after Beijing unveiled a massive sports investment plan.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slightly Higher as Semis Rally Monday

ON Semiconductor (ON) shares climbed more than 14% after the chipmaker reported record Q2 results, earning $0.63 per share excluding one-time items, on $1.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2 and beating analysts' average estimates for $0.49 per share in adjusted profit on $1.62 billion in revenue in a Capital IQ poll.
MarketsEntrepreneur

LegalZoom.com Stock is Ready to Rally

Online legal and compliance solutions platform LegalZoom (NYSE: LZ) stock is in price discovery mode after its recent IPO. The two-decade-old company based out of Glendale, CA, is a premier forerunner to the subscription model for legal forms, business compliance, trademarks and copyrights, and legal advice. The Company has a mission to democratize law with services including business forms, formation, wills, power of attorney forms, estate planning and IP protection. Rather than pay attorneys high fees to have them use premade documents, you can simply subscribe and have access to these common forms. The Company has been around for two decades and continues to grow as more and more people set out on running their own businesses and handle legal matters in a do-it-yourself (DIY) manner. LegalZoom is ushering in the new normal that was accelerated by COVID-19 pushing forward e-commerce, digital acceptance, migration, and innovation. Prudent investors looking for exposure can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in LegalZoom shares.
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks Rally In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks gained in the opening minutes of trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 84.95 to 34,917.30 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased 8.84 to 4,394.62. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 18.70 to 14,693.50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy