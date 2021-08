Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, and Singapore – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Plano Pte. Ltd. announced their partnership to address the global problem of myopia. Through this partnership, Huawei and Plano will provide Huawei users with easy-to-use, innovative, and science-based technological solutions to help keep children and families safe online and their eyes healthy, with a focus on myopia. The Plano application, that helps encourage behaviour that is protective for myopia, is now available on the Huawei AppGallery and Huawei wearables, including the new HUAWEI WATCH 3.