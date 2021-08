Grab a spoon, a bowl, and the milk! There's an Owensboro store that makes a soap that smells exactly like Fruity Pebbles cereal. Angel here and I am not much of a cereal eater. Now, my husband, Joe, could eat cereal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He even has a special bowl he uses. One of his all-time favorites is Fruity Pebbles. I have to admit it's one of my go-to flavors when I do indulge. I think the things I like most about it are the smell and all the colors. When I found out a store in Owensboro made soap with just that I was pumped.